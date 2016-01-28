Raytheon international sales hit 31 percent of overall revenues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co’s (RTN.N) international sales hit a record 31 percent of overall revenues in 2015 and should be roughly in the same range in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Toby O‘Brien told Reuters.

O‘Brien said Raytheon sees continued international demand for missiles and missile defense equipment. He said Raytheon still expected to book an order from Qatar for an early warning radar valued at nearly $1 billion in 2016.

Raytheon was continuing to look at smaller acquisitions for both its commercial and defense business as it integrated the Forcepoint cyber acquisition last year, O‘Brien said. He said the company had no plans for any larger acquisitions at the moment.