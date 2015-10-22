FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CFO forecasts strong sales growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co (RTN.N) expects strong sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent in 2016 over the midpoint of its current revenue outlook for 2015 of $23 billion to $23.3 billion, Chief Financial Officer Toby O‘Brien told analysts on Thursday.

O‘Brien said the growth would be driven in part by new development awards, but gave no details.

He said segment margins would be “flat to up” for 2016 compared to 2015, excluding a settlement it received in 2015 for a canceled UK order. That would position the company for further margin expansion over time, O‘Brien said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

