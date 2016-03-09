Pentagon to review Raytheon GPS control system again in three months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said it would conduct another comprehensive review of Raytheon Co’s long-delayed ground control system for next generation GPS satellites in about three months, following Tuesday’s “deep dive review.”

“We will conduct another comprehensive review in approximately three months to assess progress against the plan,” said Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright. He said additional information would be released as it became available.

Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall, Air Force Secretary Deborah James and other officials met with Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy in Colorado on Tuesday to review progress on the $3.6 billion program after years of schedule delays and technical challenges.