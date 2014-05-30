FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC considers investing $1 billion in proprietary trading spinout: report
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 30, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

RBC considers investing $1 billion in proprietary trading spinout: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) sign is seen in downtown Toronto March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada may invest as much as $1 billion in a hedge fund spun off from its proprietary trading business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

RBC, Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, has been considering options for the proprietary trading unit -- in which the bank invests with its own funds -- as it works to comply with the Volcker rule, a new U.S. regulation meant to prevent banks from taking on too much risk.

The fund will open by year-end and will be called Taursa Capital Partners, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. It said RBC would invest in the fund without retaining an ownership stake.

RBC spokesman Kevin Foster would not comment on whether the bank planned to spin out the unit. “We are actively working to restructure our proprietary trading business to comply with the Volcker rule,” he said.

The bank reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results last week, driving its shares to an all-time high. The stock slipped 12 Canadian cents to C$74.64 in Toronto on Friday.

Reporting by Cameron French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.