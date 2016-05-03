FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC hires ECM banker John Reed from Deutsche Bank
May 3, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

RBC hires ECM banker John Reed from Deutsche Bank

Lauren Hirsch

1 Min Read

The logo of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is seen on a building in Toronto June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - John Reed, a managing director in equity syndicate at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has left the German bank to join Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), people familiar with the matter said this week.

Spokespeople for RBC and Deutsche Bank declined comment.

At Deutsche Bank, Reed worked on the equities syndicate desk, focusing on several sectors including technology and healthcare. Last year, he was named one of the leaders for the bank’s private growth capital group, which manages private fundraising.

RBC has been on several technology IPOs over the past several months, including serving as lead underwriter on cloud-based email management company Mimecast LTD (MIME.O) and underwriter on payment processor Square Inc (SQ.N)

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
