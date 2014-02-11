FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC Wealth Management hires six advisers from Morgan Stanley
#Money
February 11, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

RBC Wealth Management hires six advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, said it hired six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Austin office.

The new advisers would be part of two teams, which have almost $635 million assets under management with more than $3.4 million in production.

John Riffle, Patrick Easter, Terry Sherman and Mike Roche will be part of the Lone Star Group while Tim Marwill and Eric Wittek will join the Marwill Wittek Group.

Mike Roche is a veteran of 48 years in the Austin financial industry, RBC Wealth Management said.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
