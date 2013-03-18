FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

UK's RBS to invest £700 million to improve branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said it will invest 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) between 2013 and 2016 to improve its retail operations, looking to revive its flagging brands.

The bank, whose owns NatWest and Ulster Bank, said the money will be spent on branch refurbishments, to improve its complaints handling, to allow customers to open accounts more quickly and to simplify processing of mortgages.

($1 = 0.6609 British pounds)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
