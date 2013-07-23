FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-HSBC banker emerges as frontrunner for RBS top job: FT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2013 / 10:35 PM / in 4 years

Ex-HSBC banker emerges as frontrunner for RBS top job: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mark McCombe, the former head of HSBC’s (HSBA.L) Hong Kong operations, has emerged as the external frontrunner for the top job at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people close to the process.

McCombe is the chairman of fund manager BlackRock’s Asia Pacific operations and has been with HSBC with an international career spanning 20 years.

RBS has been struggling to recruit a suitable replacement for ousted Chief Executive Stephen Hester, whose departure last month was engineered by Chairman Philip Hampton with the backing of Britain’s finance ministry.

Hampton and Anna Mann's MWM headhunting firm are interviewing candidates and could name a new chief executive by August 2, along with the bank's second-quarter results, FT said. (link.reuters.com/nyc89t)

David Roberts, the deputy chairman of Lloyds and a former banker at Barclays Plc (BARC.L), is seen as a second credible external candidate for the post, the newspaper added.

External candidates touted by industry sources and analysts also include Richard Meddings, finance director at Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L).

Internal options would include Finance Director Bruce Van Saun, and Nathan Bostock, currently head of restructuring and risk and a former Abbey National finance chief.

RBS declined to comment on the matter. McCombe could not be reached for comments via BlackRock outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.