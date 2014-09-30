FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS CEO sees most misconduct issues dealt with in next 18 months
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

RBS CEO sees most misconduct issues dealt with in next 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Chief Executive Ross McEwan said that the bank should have dealt with most issues arising from past misconduct within the next 18 months.

“In the next 18 months past conduct issues should be substantially behind us,” he said at a conference in London hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

RBS is one of a number of banks in talks with Britain’s financial regulator to settle allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates. The bank was last year fined $612 million for its role in a benchmark interest rate rigging scandal. It has also faced accusations over its treatment of small businesses.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
