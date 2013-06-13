FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS shares sag 4 percent after CEO Hester goes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 7:30 AM / in 4 years

RBS shares sag 4 percent after CEO Hester goes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) shares fell more than 4 percent on Thursday as investors said the surprise exit of Chief Executive Stephen Hester was a big loss and there was no obvious successor.

RBS said late on Wednesday Hester will step down by the end of this year. Its board decided it wanted new leadership to oversee the sale of Britain’s majority stake in the bank, which could take years.

Hester had done a good job and it will be tough to find a replacement, although the news did signal Britain’s Treasury backed the decision and is on track to start selling its shares next year, analysts and investors said.

“CEO Hester is well respected and has arguably done as good a job as possible in very trying circumstances, given the difficult political and regulatory backdrop and the external pressures often placed on the bank,” said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citi. “His departure will be a loss, in our view, although we understand his reasoning.”

By 0705 GMT RBS shares were down 4.5 percent at 311.35 pence, underforming a 2 percent fall in the DJ STOXX Europe bank index .SX7P.

RBS also said it will further shrink its investment bank, which a source said will result in 2,000 more job cuts.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.