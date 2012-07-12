RBS excludes India business from sale to Malaysia's CIMB

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) (RBS.L) is excluding its Indian units from the sale of some Asia Pacific operations to Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB.KL), Malaysia’s second-biggest lender said on Thursday, citing unspecified legal obstacles.

CIMB had said it was buying some Asian units of RBS to expand its footprint throughout Asia for an initial cost of 849.4 million ringgit ($267.2 million) and it will now seek other ways of expanding in India.

“The termination of the proposed sale of the India business is due to an unexpected legal issue arising in connection with the sale of the India business by RBS,” CIMB said in a local stock exchange filing.

“Without the Indian portion, the total acquisition cost will be reduced to around 781 million ringgit,” the lender added.

CIMB chief Nazir Razak said the bank remained committed to having an Indian component to its Asia Pacific investment banking platform.

“We see this as a temporary delay in our Indian build-up, as we will now have to follow the same process as (in) Korea, which was excluded from the RBS transaction from the outset, and proceed to establish our own operation by applying for a new license or purchasing an entity with an existing license,” Razak said in a statement.

The main part of CIMB’s acquisition from RBS, involving operations in China and Hong Kong as well as some London and New York-based staff, was completed on June 30, 2012, CIMB said.

($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgit)