J.C. Flowers interested in 316 RBS branches: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity firm J.C. Flowers is interested in looking at the 316 UK Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) branches that are back up for sale after Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) pulled out of a deal, a person familiar with the matter said.

J.C. Flowers, headed by U.S. entrepreneur Christopher Flowers, would “certainly” take a look but would want reassurance on the quality of assets and IT issues if it were to proceed with a bid, the source said. Flowers is keen to expand in UK financial services, to add to its small building society Kent Reliance.

Santander agreed to buy the RBS branches, which come with 1.8 million customers, in August 2010, but pulled out on Friday, blaming delays due to IT problems in separating the business.