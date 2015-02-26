RBS fires three staff as internal forex probe heats up

A pedestrian is reflected in an advertising board as he walks past a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland in central London February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Royal Bank of Scotland has dismissed 3 members of staff as part of its internal forex investigation in the last few days, its Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Thursday.

RBS, 79 percent owned by the British government, launched an internal review into its forex activities after it was one of six banks fined a combined $4.3 billion last month for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets.

