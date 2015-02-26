FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS fires three staff as internal forex probe heats up
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
February 26, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

RBS fires three staff as internal forex probe heats up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian is reflected in an advertising board as he walks past a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland in central London February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Royal Bank of Scotland has dismissed 3 members of staff as part of its internal forex investigation in the last few days, its Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Thursday.

RBS, 79 percent owned by the British government, launched an internal review into its forex activities after it was one of six banks fined a combined $4.3 billion last month for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Matt Scuffham, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing By Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.