A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said on Thursday it would raise $2.2 billion through an offering of 10-year bonds which is scheduled to close on May 28.

The bank said the proceeds from the issue of the subordinated Tier 2 notes, which pay interest of 5.125 percent and mature in May 2024, would be used for general corporate purposes.