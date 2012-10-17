FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS' chairman says could see government stake sale before 2015
#Deals
October 17, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

RBS' chairman says could see government stake sale before 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Chairman Sir Philip Hampton rides an escalator before the start of the the company's annual general meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) chairman Philip Hampton said on Wednesday the bank will complete its restructuring by the end of 2013, paving the way for possible sale of the government’s 82 percent stake before the next general election in 2015.

“Obviously, it’s up to the government to decide when to sell the shares,” Hampton told the British Bankers’ Association annual conference.

“I think it’s a reasonable aspiration, and it’s consistent with what we are trying to do with our restructuring, to start selling the shares before the next election,” Hampton said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

