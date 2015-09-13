FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS appoints BoAML to ready 2016 listing of Williams & Glyn
September 13, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

RBS appoints BoAML to ready 2016 listing of Williams & Glyn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The City of London business district is seen through windows of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) headquarters in London, Britain September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to prepare a spin-off of its Williams & Glyn-branded retail branches in the second half of 2016, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph reported, without citing sources, that RBS hoped to value the bank at 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) and that investment bankers would start meeting investors later this year to discuss the planned float.

RBS was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn, which comprises 314 branches and is focused on lending to small businesses, by European regulators as a condition of its 46 billion pound government bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

It will be a separately licensed bank with about 1.4 million retail customers and more than 200,000 SME customers.

Williams & Glyn must be sold by the end of 2017 but the sale process has been costly and dogged by setbacks, largely related to technology problems. In 2013 RBS sold a 49 percent stake to a consortium of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Corsair.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely

