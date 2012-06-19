FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS job losses hit 36,000 following latest cull
#Business News
June 19, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

RBS job losses hit 36,000 following latest cull

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A flag flies over the former headquarters and registered office of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in Edinburgh, Scotland March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON (Reuters) - State-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) (RBS.L) is making more than 600 staff redundant as a result of legislation due to come into force at the end of the year, bringing total staff reductions at the bank since its 2008 bailout to around 36,000.

RBS, 82 percent owned by the government, said the jobs would go as a result of new UK rules requiring retail financial products such as savings and investment vehicles to be sold by more highly qualified staff and charged a fee.

“As a response to this we will be reducing the number of roles by 618 across the UK and creating 351 new roles,” an RBS spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Having to cut jobs is the most difficult part of our work to rebuild RBS and repay taxpayers for their support. We continue to make efficiencies across our business to deliver greater value to our customers and shareholders,” the spokesman added.

RBS has cut more than 35,000 jobs since Chief Executive Stephen Hester was brought in to turn the bank around when it was bailed out in 2008.

The Unite union said it would oppose compulsory job losses.

“These latest Royal Bank of Scotland job losses are brutal. 600 staff, who for some time have faced job uncertainty as the bank reviewed their jobs, have today heard the worst possible news,” said Unite national officer David Fleming.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Holmes

