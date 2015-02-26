FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says Coutts bank probed over alleged tax evasion by clients
February 26, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

RBS says Coutts bank probed over alleged tax evasion by clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The name of Coutts is seen displayed on a branch of the bank in central London August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Thursday German prosecutors are looking at whether its private bank in Switzerland helped some clients evade tax.

“A prosecuting authority in Germany is undertaking an investigation into Coutts & Co Ltd in Switzerland, and current and former employees, for alleged aiding and abetting of tax evasion by certain Coutts & Co Ltd clients,” RBS said in its annual report.

“Coutts & Co Ltd is cooperating with the authority.”

Reporting by Matt Scuffham in London and Joshua Franklin in Zurich

