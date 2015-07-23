FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS to sell loans to Deutsche Bank, Apollo in 400 mln stg deal
July 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

RBS to sell loans to Deutsche Bank, Apollo in 400 mln stg deal

A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of loans to an entity funded by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO.N).

The British bank said it will receive 400 million pounds ($624 million) in cash at current exchange rates and the deal is expected to complete in September.

The disposal is part of RBS’s continued selldown of unwanted assets as part of Chief Executive Ross McEwan’s plan to simplify the bank. The sale is expected to generate a profit of 24 million pounds.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing By Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
