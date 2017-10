LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) fell more than 3 percent at the open on Monday after Spanish peer Santander (SAN.MC) late on Friday pulled out of a deal to buy 316 branches from the UK lender.

At 0705 GMT, RBS shares were down 2 percent, while Santander was up 0.6 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent higher STOXX Europe 600 Banking index .SX7P.