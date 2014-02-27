FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS says credit rating would be hit by Scottish split
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 27, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

RBS says credit rating would be hit by Scottish split

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said if Scots vote for independence it would probably “significantly” hit its credit ratings. A cut in credit ratings typically increases a company’s funding costs.

“A vote in favor of Scottish independence would be likely to significantly impact the group’s credit ratings and could also impact the fiscal, monetary, legal and regulatory landscape to which the group is subject,” RBS said in the risk section of its annual results.

Scotland will vote on independence from the UK in September.

RBS CEO Ross McEwan earlier on Thursday said the bank had to makes plans around what the implications of a “yes” vote could be, but added: “This is a huge issue for Scotland and we are neutral and won’t do anything to raise the temperature of that vote.”

(This story has been refiled to replace “rise” with “ cut” in first paragraph)

Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.