Shares in RBS fall as finance chief departs
#Global Markets
December 11, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Shares in RBS fall as finance chief departs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo at a Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) were down 1.8 percent in opening trade after the bank said finance director Nathan Bostock had resigned to join Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) after just 10 weeks in the job. <ID:L6N0JP4H0>

Bostock’s departure deals a blow to the turnaround efforts of the part-nationalized lender, which is 81 percent owned by the government.

Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua, who has an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock, said the loss of Bostock was not good news for RBS but didn’t change his view of the recovery of the bank.

“In a way, we see it as an endorsement that the current CEO is here to stay - a factor that would definitely have weighed on Nathan’s decision to leave,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

