RBS says technology glitch resolved and accounts updated
June 19, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

RBS says technology glitch resolved and accounts updated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said a computer systems failure that led to 600,000 payments not being processed had been resolved and customer accounts had been updated.

The fault, one of a number to have hit the bank, had affected customers at the bank’s RBS, NatWest, Ulster Bank and Coutts businesses, leaving thousands waiting for payments such as wages and benefits.

RBS said no customers would be out of pocket.

“We can confirm that the issues customers were experiencing in relation to delayed credits and debits have now been resolved and accounts have been updated,” the bank said on Friday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
