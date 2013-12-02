FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS' technology glitch leaves customers cashless
#Technology News
December 2, 2013 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

RBS' technology glitch leaves customers cashless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand near a branch of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - RBS and its retail banking unit Netwest’s online systems and debit cards failed on Monday evening as customers were unable to process payments on one of the busiest online shopping days called the “Cyber Monday”.

Millions of customers across the United Kingdom were unable to withdraw cash, pay for goods or use telephone and online banking services.

In its response, the bank’s twitter account, RBS Help tweeted “we are aware of some technical issues and are working hard to fix them. Sorry and thanks for your patience.”

The bank’s Irish unit, Ulster Bank, also reportedly faced similar glitches.

RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the UK government, faced a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority in April when technology failure left customers unable to avail the bank’s card and online services.

A software upgrade gone wrong also led to similar problems for RBS’ customers in June 2012.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
