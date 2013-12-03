FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS' services back on line after outage on Cyber Monday
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 3, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

RBS' services back on line after outage on Cyber Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People stand near a branch of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - RBS said its customers were reporting that services were coming back on line after the bank’s online and debit card payments failed Monday evening.

The British bank apologized to its customers and said it would confirm when all systems return to normal service.

“If customers have been left out of pocket as a result of these system problems, we will put this right,” said RBS in a statement.

Millions of customers across the United Kingdom were unable to withdraw cash, pay for goods or use telephone and online banking services as RBS and its retail banking unit Netwest’s online systems and debit cards failed on Monday evening.

The bank’s Irish unit, Ulster Bank, also reportedly faced similar technology glitches.

RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the UK government, faced a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority in April when technology failure left customers unable to avail the bank’s card and online services.

A software upgrade gone wrong also led to similar problems for RBS’ customers in June 2012.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.