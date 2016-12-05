FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months
#Big Story 10
December 5, 2016 / 11:51 AM / in 9 months

Ulster Bank a key part of RBS' post-Brexit options: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Custom House is reflected in the windows of the Ulster Bank Group offices on the River Liffey in Dublin January 13, 2012.Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union has strengthened the strategic importance of Ulster Bank to RBS and the Irish lender is a key part of its parent group's post-Brexit planning, Ulster Bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

"As a bank regulated in Ireland, in a post-Brexit scenario, Ulster Bank has a unique position within RBS," Gerry Mallon told a parliamentary committee.

"One of the things it (Brexit) does is cast a question mark over the issue of passporting of banking capability across European borders. RBS needs to think about what its options might be, it has a number of licenses in Europe and I think we are a key and very real part of those strategic options."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas

