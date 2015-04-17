Media exec at Rogers Comms leaves to head golf's European Tour

TORONTO (Reuters) - The head of media at Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc will leave the company this summer to become commissioner of the PGA European Tour golf events, the cable and media company said in a statement on Friday.

Keith Pelley joined Rogers in August 2010, and in recent years repositioned the Roger Media division of the company and played a key role in presenting newly won National Hockey League content, the statement said.

“I know I’ll never be a professional golfer, so this is the next best thing,” Pelley said of the new role.

A search for his replacement will begin and his exact departure date announced later, Rogers said.

Pelley had previously worked in senior roles at CTV and TSN, channels now owned by Rogers rival BCE Inc.

The departure news comes barely a week after his BCE peer Kevin Crull parted ways with his employer with immediate effect after interfering in news coverage of a decision by Canada’s telecoms regulator.