a year ago
TPG Capital to buy cable companies RCN, Grande for $2.25 billion
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 15, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

TPG Capital to buy cable companies RCN, Grande for $2.25 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Capital [TPG.UL] said it would buy broadband services providers RCN Telecom Services LLC [RTSL.UL] and Grande Communications Networks LLC for $2.25 billion.

TPG will buy the cable companies in two separate transactions from ABRY Partners for $1.6 billion and $650 million, TPG said on Monday.

PJT Partners, UBS, Cleary Gottlieb and Deloitte advised TPG on the deal. While, ABRY, Patriot Media, RCN and Grande were advised by Credit Suisse, Kirkland & Ellis, Locke Lord and PwC.

RCN and Grande provide phone and internet services in Austin, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

