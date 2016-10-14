FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's RCom to sell tower arm majority stake to Canada's Brookfield for $1.7 billion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

India's RCom to sell tower arm majority stake to Canada's Brookfield for $1.7 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks out of a meeting hall during the annual general meeting of Reliance Communication in Mumbai September 30, 2014.Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications is selling a 51 percent stake in its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for 110 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), in a deal that will help cut the phone carrier's huge debt.

Reliance Communications will use the proceeds of the deal with Brookfield "solely" to repay debt, it said a statement on Friday. The preliminary deal is subject to definitive documentation, regulatory approvals and other terms and conditions.

Controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications is the most leveraged among listed Indian phone carriers with its $6.3 billion net debt being more than five times its operating profit. Ambani said last month the company aimed to cut its debt by more than three-quarters within a year.

Reliance Communications, India's fourth-biggest cellular carrier by customers, is also merging its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel and has said that deal will cut its debt by 200 billion rupees as it transfers part of the debt to the new venture.

India is the world's second-biggest and the fastest-growing internet market by users.

As Indian mobile phone carriers expand their 4G telecoms networks to cater to fast-rising demand for high-speed data, Reliance Communications and Brookfield expect the tower business' revenue and profitability to improve further, according to the statement.

Reliance Communications, which has been trying to sell the tower assets for years, had in December signed a non-binding pact with a group led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP. That deal did not go through.

Shares in Reliance Communications were trading 2.3 percent higher by 0819 GMT in a Mumbai market that was up 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.