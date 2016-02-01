Brokerage RCS Capital bankruptcy to take Cetera private

(Reuters) - Brokerage firm RCS Capital Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a prearranged plan to restructure debt and give lenders control of its profitable Cetera investment advisory arm and take it private.

RCS Capital, founded by real-estate investor Nicholas Schorsch, ran into debt trouble after a string of costly acquisitions and deteriorating market conditions. An accounting scandal at a separate business run by Schorsch also dented investor sentiment.

The New York-based holding company had announced plans for a voluntary bankruptcy petition in early January after a failed plan to sell assets to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

RCS Capital listed total assets of $2 billion and debts of $1 billion in its Chapter 11 filing in Delaware, court documents showed on Monday. It said it expects the proceedings to be completed in May.

Under the restructuring plan, lenders will inject $150 million into broker-dealer Cetera and ties to Schorsch will be cut by eliminating common shares and some $500 million in preferred stock, court documents showed.

“These actions continue to advance our broader plan to become a Cetera-only, independent, well-capitalized, private company, no longer burdened with legacy issues,” Larry Roth, Chief Executive of Cetera said in a statement.

Schorsch was RCS Capital’s largest shareholder and chairman until 2014, when he resigned from its board and others after his real estate investment trust American Realty Capital Properties Inc disclosed accounting errors.

RCS will also receive debtor-in-possession financing of $100 million.

Cetera, which RCS Capital acquired for $1.5 billion in 2014, has not filed for Chapter 11 protection and its employees, advisers and trade vendors will not be affected by the parent’s bankruptcy, the two companies said.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No 16-10223.