FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS Mediagroup rights issue 85 percent subscribed: source
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2013 / 5:15 PM / in 4 years

RCS Mediagroup rights issue 85 percent subscribed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - A rights issue to buy shares in a 421 million euros ($540.33 million) capital increase of Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup had been 85 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

RCS, which publishes the influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, needs the rights issue to remain in business after incurring losses on a debt-financed acquisition in Spain and weak advertising and circulation sales in recession-hit Italy. The capital increase ended on Friday. ($1 = 0.7792 euros)

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Emilio Parodi and Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.