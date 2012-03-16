FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS opens Flammarion data room, posts net loss
March 16, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

Italy's RCS opens Flammarion data room, posts net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) said it would go ahead with the sale process of its French Flammarion unit as it reported on Friday a net loss of 322 million euros in 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.

In 2010 it posted a net profit of 7.2 million euros.

RCS said in a statement the board had admitted some potential buyers of the French publishing house to a data room ahead of the submission of binding offers.

RCS board meeting on Friday, called to approve the company’s final results, was expected to examine offers for its French unit Flammarion.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

