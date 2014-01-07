Italy's RCS to manage ad sales for Fiat's daily newspaper

MILAN (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup has agreed to run advertising sales for La Stampa, a leading Italian newspaper owned by carmaker Fiat, lifting shares in the country’s biggest publisher.

The deal brings the number of daily newspaper copies in its network to 1.35 million and the number of online unique daily viewers to 1.74 million, RCS said in a statement.

Shares in RCS rose near to a two-month high following the statement, which confirms an earlier Reuters report. By 1153 GMT the stock was up 5.8 percent at 1.418 euros.

The agreement revives speculation of a possible merger between RCS-owned Corriere della Sera, Italy’s top selling daily, and Turin-based La Stampa, which in 2012 sold advertising for 30 million euros ($41 million).

Merging the two newspapers, which has been so far denied by RCS, would help the publisher cope with a prolonged slump in its advertising business.

A combination of La Stampa and Corriere would also strengthen the influence of Fiat in Italian media, a prospect opposed by some RCS investors.

Fiat emerged as the largest investor in RCS following a 410 million euro rights issue in the summer.

Fiat’s controlling shareholder Exor also holds a stake in The Economist, and Exor and Fiat Chairman John Elkann sits on the board of News Corp.

RCS, which also publishes Spanish daily El Mundo, is undergoing a restructuring and expects to post in 2013 its third straight annual loss.