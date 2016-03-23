FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Antitrust gives conditional go-ahead to Mondadori-RCS Libri merger
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
March 23, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Italy Antitrust gives conditional go-ahead to Mondadori-RCS Libri merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust Authority on Wednesday gave conditional approval to publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore to buy rival RCS Libri, a statement said.

RCS must sell its Bompiani unit and its shares in Marsilio brand in order for the deal to receive final approval, the authority said. It must also meet a series of other “corrective measures”.

RCS MediaGroup announced last year that it had agreed to sell its book unit to Mondadori, which is controlled by Fininvest, the holding company of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.