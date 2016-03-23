Italy Antitrust gives conditional go-ahead to Mondadori-RCS Libri merger

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust Authority on Wednesday gave conditional approval to publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore to buy rival RCS Libri, a statement said.

RCS must sell its Bompiani unit and its shares in Marsilio brand in order for the deal to receive final approval, the authority said. It must also meet a series of other “corrective measures”.

RCS MediaGroup announced last year that it had agreed to sell its book unit to Mondadori, which is controlled by Fininvest, the holding company of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.