June 19, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 4 years

RCS Mediagroup accepts offer from PRS for magazines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Wednesday it accepted an offer from PRS Srl to buy 14 magazines it had put up for sale as part of a restructuring plan.

It did not disclose the price.

The publisher, which owns the influential daily Il Corriere della Sera, announced in early February a large-scale restructuring that includes a 400 million euro capital increase and the sale of a wide range of assets.

The magazines sold include Astra, Novella2000, Visto, OK Salute and a package of crosswords and games periodicals.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
