Power struggle looms at Italian publisher RCS

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of luxury shoemaker Tod’s (TOD.MI) said he had increased his stake in RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI), the publisher of Italy’s most influential newspaper, raising the prospect of a power struggle between its major shareholders.

Diego Della Valle, who has recently publicly criticized other investors in the company, said on Tuesday he had upped his holding in the publisher of the Corriere della Sera daily to 8.695 percent, from a previously disclosed 5.5 percent.

RCS shares rose sharply on earlier reports of the interest in the loss-making group, and closed 22.7 percent higher.

Della Valle told an Italian TV talk show late on Monday he had increased his holding, without elaborating.

“The competent (regulatory) authorities know about this. RCS managers know about this... Everything (was) done in a friendly way,” Della Valle told La7 television..

But his recent criticisms of shareholders including Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Fiat’s Agnelli family FIA.MI, who he accused of meddling in the company’s board and other affairs, suggest his stake-building may not have been universally welcomed.

The publisher counts some of Italy’s best-known corporate names among its investors, and ownership of a significant stake is seen by many as a gateway to Italy’s business elite.

The company’s controlling group of shareholders, with a combined 58 percent stake, includes Mediobanca, the Agnellis, tyremaker Pirelli PECI.MI, the country’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and leading insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

Della Valle, who has turned his family’s shoe-making boutique into a global brand, is known for his outspoken outbursts.

On Monday he said that if the Agnelli family could not invest more money in Fiat’s Italian plants, “it should go back to what it has always done best: great skiing, great sailing, playing golf”.

Last year he bought space in major newspapers to attack Italy’s politicians just before the collapse of media magnate Silvio Berlusconi’s government.

RCS’s balance sheet is under pressure because of writedowns on Spanish operations, and Italian media have speculated the company may need a capital injection of 400 million euros.

That would force the main shareholders either to take part in a new round of financing or watch their stake get diluted.

A source close to the matter said the company’s board was working on a plan to repair the balance sheet.

“The strategic plan will be presented towards the end of the autumn. Until then, all decisions on how to strengthen the capital base are on hold,” the source said.

In an attempt to curb the volatility in RCS shares, the Italian stock exchange said that it would not accept orders on Wednesday that did not specify a price limit.