RCS investor says main shareholders should sell stakes

Diego Della Valle, chief executive of luxury shoemaker Tod's, arrives during a news conference on the restoration of Rome's ancient Colosseum July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - RCS Mediagroup investor Diego Della Valle said on Monday the publisher’s core shareholders, including Fiat, should exit the company to preserve press freedom.

In a letter addressed to Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, Della Valle said RCS should be run by private Italian investors whose sole purpose was to make the publisher more competitive.

RCS, which publishes Italy’s influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, has been forced to ask shareholders for more capital to bolster a balance sheet stretched by acquisitions and weak advertising in recession-hit Italy.

Last Thursday, Della Valle said he could increase his stake from the 8.81 percent he now holds after buying up his portion of a 421 million euro ($542 million) rights issue.

The publisher’s cash call ended Friday with Fiat, which also owns Turin daily La Stampa, emerging as its largest shareholder.

Earlier on Monday, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said his company’s decision to raise its stake in RCS was an investment for the long term.

Della Valle, the founder of shoe maker Tod‘s, has repeatedly criticized the publisher’s turnaround plan, which is backed by Fiat and the publisher’s management.

“Instead of strengthening our positions, we should take a step backwards and leave the shareholder structure of the group completely, thus freeing it of all the old arguments and conspiracy theories,” he said in the letter, which was emailed to the media.

The outspoken Della Valle has criticized Fiat management on a number of occasions. ($1 = 0.7773 euros)