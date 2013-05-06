RCS MediaGroup will close magazines if no buyer found: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup will close its magazines if no buyer is found by the end of June, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

RCS, which plans to launch an up to 500 million euros cash call in July to continue running as a business, has also put up for sale its stable of 10 magazines as part of a relaunch plan.

The source said the board of RCS was no longer seeking a single buyer for all the magazines in a bundle.

“The alternative is to sell the single magazines one by one, or closure at June 30,” the source said.