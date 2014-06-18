FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyland Software tops Lexmark bid for Sweden's Readsoft
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 18, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hyland Software tops Lexmark bid for Sweden's Readsoft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Business software firm Hyland said on Wednesday it had made a 1.3 billion Swedish crown ($198 million) cash bid for Sweden’s Readsoft RSOFb.ST, topping a bid from printer maker Lexmark LXK.N last month.

Privately held Hyland Software said in a statement it offered 42.86 crowns per share in Readsoft, 7 percent above the 40.05 crowns offered by Lexmark on May 6.

Ohio-based Hyland, which makes software for storing and organizing company documents, said buying Readsoft would boost its product offering and its presence in Europe.

Shares in Readsoft rose by 10.8 percent to 44.20 crowns by 1024 GMT, above the new bid level, indicating market expectations of a continued takeover battle for the Swedish firm which supplies business software for invoicing and processing sales orders.

Readsoft’s board recommended shareholders to accept the Lexmark bid, which offered a 118 percent premium, but had not made an announcement over the new bid on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.6415 Swedish Kronas)

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.