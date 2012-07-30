FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RealD results miss estimates, shares slip
#Technology News
July 30, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

RealD results miss estimates, shares slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - RealD Inc, a licensor of 3D technologies, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly results on lower profit from 3D eyewear.

Shares of the company were down 20 percent in after-market trade. They had closed at $12.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $9.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said profit fell on a $5.9 million decline in product and other gross profit that resulted from a reduced mix of recycled 3D eyewear shipped to RealD-equipped theaters in the quarter.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $68.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $70.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
