Georgia man pleads guilty to bid rigging at real estate auctions
May 21, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia man pleads guilty to bid rigging at real estate auctions

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to rig bids at real estate foreclosure auctions from around 2007 to 2011, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Eric Hulsman was accused of conspiring with others to designate winning bidders for certain properties. The group agreed to not bid against each other to keep prices low, the department said in a press release. Hulsman is represented by Janice Singer-Capek of Thompson Singer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dmrew0

