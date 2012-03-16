FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Real Goods Solar sees weak Q1, FY sales
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 16, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 6 years

Real Goods Solar sees weak Q1, FY sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real Goods Solar RSOL.O, an installer of solar energy systems, forecast full-year and first-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates, hurt by delays on a number of significant commercial projects.

The company’s shares, which have gained more than 43 percent of their value over the past 3 months, fell as much as 9 percent to $1.37 on Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Real Goods, whose commercial customers range from wineries to schools and apartment buildings to retail facilities, sees $20 million in revenue for the first quarter and $145 million for the full year.

Analysts were expecting a revenue of $32.7 million for the current quarter and $193 million for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We have had a few unfortunate delays on projects that we expected originally to be built over the course of Q1 and Q2,” Chief Executive Bill Yearsley said on a conference call with analysts.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue almost doubled on its acquisition of Alteris Renewables Inc.

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.