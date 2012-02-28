FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlisle recalls cups, mugs on burn fears
#U.S.
February 28, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 6 years ago

Carlisle recalls cups, mugs on burn fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Carlisle Food Service Products is voluntarily recalling about 111,000 cups and mugs because they can break when holding hot liquids, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City company has received three reports of cups and mugs breaking, creating a potential hazard to consumers, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

No injuries have been reported, it said. The products are made in China.

The nine models of cups and mugs ranged from seven to 16 ounces in size. They are made of melamine, a resin often used in dinnerware.

Reporting By Ian Simpson

