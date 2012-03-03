FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Animal feed recalled, effect on horses feared
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 3, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

Animal feed recalled, effect on horses feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Western Feed LLC is voluntarily recalling two lots of its Kountry Buffet 14 percent feed because it may contain monensin sodium, which is potentially fatal for horses, the Morrill, Nebraska, company said on Saturday.

Monensin sodium, or Rumensin, is a medication used for some livestock and poultry. But it can be fatal to horses if fed at sufficiently high levels, Western Feed said in a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Western Feed has received a report of some horses that died from eating the feed, it said.

The recalled lot numbers are M718430 and M720280.

The feed is packaged in 50-pound bags with the Payback logo. It was distributed December 2 to December 15, 2011, to retailers in Nebraska and Wyoming.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Bohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.