FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LED night lights recalled on burn, fire concerns
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 6 years

LED night lights recalled on burn, fire concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Tack & Hardware Inc is voluntarily recalling about 227,000 light-emitting diode (LED) night lights because of fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

The Saddle River, New Jersey, company has said a short circuit can make the LED night light overheat, causing fire and burn threats to consumers, according to a statement on the CPSC website.

The company, also known as AmerTac, has received 25 reports of the night lights smoking, burning, melting and charring. No injuries have been reported.

Three models with the “SY” identification code on the back are being recalled. The lights were sold from March 2009 to October 2010 and were made in China, the statement said.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.