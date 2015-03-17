FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Bank names Pilar Pettys VP, wealth management adviser, Private Client Reserve
March 17, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Bank names Pilar Pettys VP, wealth management adviser, Private Client Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp named Pilar Pettys vice president, wealth management adviser, of its Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Pettys will connect clients with the bank’s wealth management services, including investment management, private banking, trust and estate services, and wealth planning.

She was earlier vice president, relationship manager, at Comerica Bank.

U.S. Bank’s Private Client Reserve offers wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more.

Reporting by Natalie Grover

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
