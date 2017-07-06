FILE PHOTO - Products made by Reckitt Benckiser stand on a shelf in a store in Brighton southern England, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to quantify the cost of a global cyber attack which the consumer goods maker said disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.

Multinational companies, along with Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, were hit in an attack on June 27 that crippled computers running Microsoft's Windows by encrypting hard drives and overwriting files.

Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Dettol and Lysol disinfectants, Harpic cleaners and Durex condoms, said it estimated its like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent because of the attack.

It said to a lesser extent it would also be negatively affected by tax changes in India.

It cut its expectations for full-year net like-for-like revenue growth to 2 percent from 3 percent.

"The attack did disrupt the company's ability to manufacture and distribute products to customers in multiple markets across the RB Group," the company said.

"Consequently, we were unable to ship and invoice some orders to customers prior to the close of the quarter."

It said some of its factories were still not operating normally, but plans were in place to return to full operation.

