Reckitt CEO says pharma review independent of other actions
October 22, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 4 years ago

Reckitt CEO says pharma review independent of other actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group is exploring options for its prescription drug business independently of any other strategic projects it may be undertaking, Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said on Tuesday.

Kapoor told analysts on a conference call that the review was being done on a standalone basis.

Analysts had wondered whether as one of its options, Reckitt would consider swapping the prescription drug business for some consumer health businesses, which it has shown interest in.

Another Reckitt executive stressed though that all options, including keeping the business, were on the table.

Reporting by Martinne Geller, Editing by Patrick Lannin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
