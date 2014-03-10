FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser to buy K-Y from Johnson & Johnson
March 10, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser to buy K-Y from Johnson & Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.L) on Monday said it agreed to buy the global rights to the K-Y brand of intimate lubricants from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for an undisclosed price.

No employees or fixed assets are included in the deal, which is expected to close in mid-2014, the company said.

Reckitt, which already owns Durex condoms, said K-Y had 2013 sales of over $100 million, with the majority coming from the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

