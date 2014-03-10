Reckitt Benckiser to buy K-Y from Johnson & Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.L) on Monday said it agreed to buy the global rights to the K-Y brand of intimate lubricants from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for an undisclosed price.

No employees or fixed assets are included in the deal, which is expected to close in mid-2014, the company said.

Reckitt, which already owns Durex condoms, said K-Y had 2013 sales of over $100 million, with the majority coming from the United States, Canada and Brazil.